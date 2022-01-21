With 5,008 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees further 12.2% dip in daily tally

Mumbai on Friday recorded 5,008 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, a number that is 12.2 per cent less than the daily tally yesterday. With this, India's financial capital continues on its trend of declining Covid-19 cases; the city had recorded 5,708 cases yesterday and 6,032 on the day before.

As many as 12 deaths were also recorded in Mumbai during the past 24 hours, the same number of coronavirus-related fatalities that were seen yesterday, too. Thus, the cumulative death toll in the city has now climbed to 16,512 while the total number of Covid-19 positive patients is now 1,028,715.

At the same time, as many as 12,913 Covid-19 patients were discharged from their respective hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of recovered patients to 995,338.

Only 420 patients were hospitalised for coronavirus infection during the same time, and the Covid-19 daily update issued today by the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai showed that only 12.1 per cent of the total available beds in the city's hospitals are currently occupied.

However, only 50,032 Covid-19 tests were done in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin showed. Yesterday, the city had conducted 53,203 such tests.

Officials say that ever since the government emphasised that only symptomatic high-risk patients are required to be tested, people have become more reluctant to get tested.

With most being asymptomatic, people don’t come forward to get tested due to which the testing has gone down. According to officials, most of the people opting for home testing kits do not even inform the corporation if found positive.

In Mumbai, where the diminishing number of cases and the 97 per cent recovery rate have instilled hope that the Maharashtrian capital might finally be marking the flattening of the third wave of the pandemic, that began on December 21.

Although the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it is too early to declare that Mumbai is now in the safe zone, it has instructed all schools in the city, including pre-primary classes, to reopen on January 24. Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government had given its nod to reopen schools across the state from Monday and had empowered local administrations to take a final call depending on the Covid-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions.