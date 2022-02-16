With 64,656 cases, city crime rose 26% in 2021

MUMBAI Reported crimes in Mumbai rose 26 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, in spite of the partial lockdown on account of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that began in the city in February 2021, according to statistics released by Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

At the annual crime conference, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said 64,656 crimes were registered in the city in 2021 compared to 51,068 cases the previous year – the first year of the pandemic – across 94 police stations, an increase of 26.61%. In 2019, the city had recorded 41,951 cases, while the previous year 33,182 cases were lodged in the city. Between 2018 and 2021, therefore, the city reported an increase of 94.85% in first information reports (FIRs).

From 2020 to 2021, murders went up from 148 to 192, robberies from 614 to 749, extortions from 204 to 280, motor vehicle thefts from 2801 to 3282, rapes from 766 to 888 and molestations from 1943 to 2076. Property crimes rose 29%, said Nagrale. Other crime categories such as attempt to murder, dacoity, chain snatching, house-breaking theft did not record a significant increase.

Crimes against women and children recorded a rise of 21% in 2021 over the previous year even as sexual assault on minors rose by 59%.

A total of 3,879 crimes against women and 2,159 cases of crimes against children were registered last year compared to the 3,317 cases and 1,710 cases registered in 2020, respectively. Detection rates improved over the two years as well, from 76% in 2020 to 78% in 2021.

Crime statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) last September also pointed to an uptick in the over crimes registered across Maharashtra in the last three years. The state recorded 394,017 cases in 2020, a rise of 47,726 from 2018 (346,291). However, Mumbai saw a marginal drop in registered crimes in 2020, ranking fifth among 19 metropolitan cities.

Senior police officers said two categories – assault (30,843) and violation of lockdown rules under Section 188 (22,824) – recorded the highest number of cases in 2020 and 2021. Nagrale said this has resulted in a massive increase in reported crimes in these two years, compared to previous years. Rapes and molestations together rose from 2709 in 2020 to 2964 in 2021, an increase of 9.41%.

Nagrale told reporters on Tuesday that the city’s police force gives “great emphasis” to reduction of crime against women. “Women’s safety is our priority and we are working towards training officers to handle sensitive cases and be prompt in action,” added Nagrale.

He added, “Many women are coming forward to report sexual assault cases now compared to the lockdown period when they were scared to approach the police, mostly because the perpetrator is known to them.” Nagrale said that although the number of cases has increased compared to previous year, detection rate has improved. “There is an 82 percent detection of crime in 2021 compared to 69 percent detection in 2020,” said Nagrale. In 2021, 53,193 cases were detected while in 2020, the number was 40,390 cases.

“We have regularly trained officers in crime detection, especially in cybercrimes,” said Nagrale.

The detection rate in cybercrime, however, is not very high. According to the annual report, 2,883 cybercrimes were registered in 2021, of which only 455 (15.78%) were detected. In 2020, 2,435 cases of cybercrime were registered, of which 207 were detected (8.5%), and in the year prior to that, 2518 cases were registered and 348 detected (13.82).

Police officers said there four common methods of targeting people for cybercrime -- insurance fraud, customer care helpline fraud, KYC verification or vishing fraud, and romance scams. Among these, insurance fraud tops the list, with the most number of scams committed against senior citizens.

There was a significant increase in narcotics seizures as well in 2021. From 1,127 kg of drugs seized in 2020, the amount rose to 4,185 kg in 2021.

Criminologist Snehil Dhall said, “More than the reporting pattern, we have to see how accepting of cases has changed. There is inconsistency due to lack of wanting to register the case by police and the end result of courts not wanting to take up cases in the name of COVID.

One reason for the low detection rate could be the number of vacancies. Statistics released on Tuesday revealed that about one-fourth of sanctioned posts in the inspector cadre and about one-fifth of the sanctioned posts in the constabulary are vacant. Of the 5,404 sanctioned posts, 1,326 are vacant (24.53℅) in the inspector cadre, which comprises sub-inspectors, assistant inspectors and inspectors. The maximum number of vacancies was in the category of sub-inspectors — 908 of the 3,279 sanctioned posts.

