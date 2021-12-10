With ample beds, Navi Mumbai civic body claims to be ready to handle 7K patients simultaneously in case of 3rd wave

With 45% increase in oxygen beds as compared to the peak of the second wave in April this year and 100% increase in ICU beds, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has claimed that it is ready to handle more than 7,000 active patients at one go.

In terms of oxygen as well, with possession of just 120 dura cylinders during the second wave to now having 93 metric ton storage tanks, 3 PSAs and 200 dura cylinders, NMMC is confident of not falling short of oxygen if ever there is a third wave.

In April 2021, there were 12,000 active patients with some in the waiting list to get beds, ventilators and oxygen beds.

A total of 6,702 beds were available in April when the second wave was at its peak. The NMMC has increased the bed capacity to 11,635 beds.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “With the past experience, we decided to have enough oxygen for ourselves and not depend on anyone for getting the dura cylinders filled. The necessity of ICU beds was the most and hence we focused on building them first. It takes around three months to get ICU beds ready and hence it is not possible to start getting them ready when the cases start seeing an increase. Meanwhile, the beds without oxygen can be set up within 15 days.”

Besides the previous facilities that were available during the second wave, NMMC now has an additional 2,840 beds without oxygen. “These facilities are ready and we have the beds too. Whenever the need arises, all we have to do is place the beds at these facilities,” he added. Besides, 1,100 oxygen beds have been made ready at Mayuresh building in Belapur and GD Pol institute in Kharghar, 400 ventilators are also ready in addition to the 129 that were available previously.

Storage tanks to store Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) with a total capacity of 93 metric tons have been fixed, of which three with a total capacity of 60 metric tons is at CIDCO exhibition centre, 20 metric tons at Airoli Municipal Hospital and 13 metric tons at Nerul Municipal Hospital. LMO would be provided by the government, which will be filled in these tanks. Corporation has also made four Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, of which three are ready and the work on the last one is going on.

PSA at Vashi General Hospital, CIDCO Centre and Airoli Hospital are ready while the fourth one is being fitted at Belapur Municipal Hospital. The PSAs can manufacture five to seven litres of oxygen per minute.

“The dura cylinders are mobile and can be carried anywhere and can also be provided to private hospitals if required. These storage tanks that we have installed will be used to fill the dura cylinders. As per the government order, we have asked all the private hospitals as well to always be ready with three times the required oxygen,” oxygen nodal officer, Babasaheb Rajale, said.

The average requirement of oxygen during the peak of the second wave was around 28 tons per day.