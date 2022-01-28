With no bridge, villagers forced to use rickety path to cross dam in Kalyan

Kalyan For the people of Apati village in Kalyan, travelling to nearby cities for work is a risky affair as they have to take a broken pathway or balance on makeshift iron planks across a low head dam to reach Ambernath, Badlapur and Taloja industrial region. Some villagers even carry their bicycles and two-wheelers in groups while they cross this risky path.

With the only alternative road being more than 25 km away, 2,000 villagers of Apati and 10 other villages endanger their life to earn a livelihood as the authorities failed to construct a bridge over the river.

While returning from work at night, villagers search the pathway with one hand and hold a torch on the other to see it clearly as the path submerges completely in the water.

Moreover, the alternate road is over 25 kilometres away and villagers have to pay ₹200 for travelling, which most cannot afford. Whereas crossing the pathway and taking an autorickshaw to the city costs just ₹15.

“Many in the village are farmers and have to visit the city to sell their produce. Students also take the same path to travel to their schools and colleges in the city,” said Shyam Shisve, 38, a resident and deputy sarpanch of Apati village. Shisve works as a plumber and travels to Badlapur for work.

The pathway was built near the weir in 2000 to control the flow of the Ulhas river water. Earlier a weir constructed in 1972, 100 metres away from the current one, was submerged in the water, prompting authorities to build a new one with increased height. A 5 feet wide pathway of 200 feet in length was also built.

“When the new weir was built in 2000, the authorities had also assured that they will build a bridge. However, they built a pathway, which is now almost submerged in the water. The villagers had tried to fix the submerged portion by supporting it with iron planks. However, that was washed away during monsoon,” said Shisve.

Suresh Gaikar, former deputy sarpanch of the village and a retired teacher said, “During monsoon, some have even drowned in the river. We residents have been demanding a proper road since 2017 as the water from the weir started overflowing from the old road. However, there has been no response from the authorities.”

Since 2018, the villagers have been asking the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to build a proper bridge.

“In 2017, some part of the pathway had washed away for which we have decided to take up the repair work. However, due to the pandemic, the work got delayed. The pathway is just a part of the weir which can be used to access the weir when required, it was not for people to cross. People use this pathway as a shortcut to reach the cities daily,” said Machindra Jadhav, deputy engineer, Ambernath MIDC.

“We cannot barricade the pathway as every year during monsoon its parts are washed away. Also, we cannot stop people from using it as it is a shortcut for their livelihood. The only way is to have a bridge or flyover for which we are trying,” Jadhav added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON