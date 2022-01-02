Witnesses being pressured by NCB, claims Malik

Mumbai Firing a fresh salvo at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Sameer Wankhede, its zonal director in Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik charged that the agency was trying to manipulate papers in a case.

Malik alleged that a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra was lobbying with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that Wankhede was given an extension in his posting in Mumbai.

“Now, to set things right with these fake cases, NCB officials are pressurising their own panchas (witnesses) to sign backdated panchanamas,” said Malik on Sunday. He played an audio clip wherein a panch called Maddy was purportedly called by an NCB official named Kiran Babu and asked to sign the backdated panchanama. When Maddy called Wankhede, he was told to go ahead and do the needful.

“We feel there can be no greater farziwada (falsehood) than this. It was through farziwada that cases were registered against people. It was through farziwada that money was extorted from film personalities. When this farziwada was exposed, the NCB started the game of making people sign backdated documents,” charged Malik, while asking if senior NCB officials were involved in this.

Malik questioned the NCB about the progress of the vigilance inquiry against Wankhede after allegations of extortion surfaced against him during the Aryan Khan case.

Meanwhile, zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB said, “It is a legal procedure and we record statements of witnesses and take their signature on the statement in each and every case before filing the chargesheet. The investigating officer called a witness to record his statement which is mandatory. There is nothing wrong with the mobile conversation and Kiran Babu, an investigating officer calling him as per the procedure.”

“Most of the witnesses have become hostile and are scared to come in the court or give their statement because of Malik, who has been trying to malign the name of an agency for no reason,” said another NCB official, who does not want to give his name.

The minister said that his son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was arrested in a drug-related case, and later released on bail, was being singled out and used to put pressure on him. The NCB has approached the Bombay High Court (HC) to cancel Khan’s bail.

“My information suggests that lobbying is underway in Delhi… a senior BJP leader from Maharashtra is lobbying the MHA for an extension,” said Malik, adding that Wankhede had not been relieved despite his deputation in the NCB coming to an end in December 31. Malik claimed that NCB officials had pointed to lapses on Wankhede’s part, sent a negative report, and red-flagged his handling of cases. Despite this, some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra were trying to get Wankhede an extension. He questioned if these leaders were involved in any wrongdoings.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya tweeted the screenshot of the copy of an email sent to Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, by a witness in a case registered by the NCB claiming a threat to his life. The witness has alleged that Malik had threatened him to speak out against the NCB to the media and claimed that he was offered ₹30 lakh for it, or asked to face “dire consequences.”