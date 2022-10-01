Woman, allegedly carrying cocaine worth 4.9 cr, held at Mumbai airport. Video

In a surprising incident, a woman - allegedly carrying 490 grams of cocaine worth ₹4.9 crore concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal - was held in Mumbai. The woman was caught at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by customs officials.

The incident occurred on Thursday. The woman was intercepted by customs officials at the airport on the basis of suspicion. “Mumbai Airport Customs on 29.09.2022 intercepted a pax carrying 490 grams cocaine worth ₹4.9 Cr ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal. Pax has been arrested & remanded to judicial custody (sic),” the Mumbai Customs Zone III tweeted on Saturday. The details about the arrested woman and her destination are yet to be known. She was said to be a passenger.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed officials tearing apart the sandals to take out the drugs.

The seizure comes just days after customs officials at the Mumbai airport - while scanning the baggage of a passenger from Dubai on Tuesday - seized 24 karat gold foils weighing 369.670 grams valued at Rs. 18,89,014. The gold foils were ingeniously concealed in chocolate toffees and in two layers of paper packing of shirts.

In July, the Customs Department issued controlled delivery regulations, authorising officers to track suspicious consignments of items, including gold, drugs, cigarettes, tobacco, currency and liquor among others. The move is aimed to check smuggling and tracing the culprits.

According to the regulations, a customs officer can install tracking devices to monitor the movement of suspected consignments.

