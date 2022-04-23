Woman attempts suicide after professor calls off wedding for not printing his degree on invite
Mumbai: A Palghar-based bride-to-be, civil engineer, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after she attempted suicide as the groom-to-be called off their wedding, scheduled on April 25 because his educational qualification was not printed on the invitation card.
The accused is a 32-year-old lecturer with a pharmacy college in Virar, identified as Dr Jineetkumar Gawad - who along with his family has absconded after the incident.
Senior PI, Vishnu Bhoye of Palghar police station informed that the groom and his parents have been booked by them on Saturday.
According to sources, when Gawad saw the wedding invite, it had the mention of the bride’s educational qualification but not his. He also objected to the name of her family friend in the card and he immediately called off the wedding. Unable to bear the humiliation of the sudden cancellation of the wedding, the victim attempted suicide. She is currently being treated at RH, Palghar hospital.
A source close to the family also revealed that on April 20, the lecturer had called the victim for a meeting and gave her a list of ‘terms and conditions’ of the ‘marriage’. He said if she and her family fulfilled those demands, only then, he would marry her. The girl, however, refused them and in the complaint made to the cops, it is alleged that the lecturer’s parents had assaulted the woman for not complying.
It is also alleged that the girl was raped by the professor in Dahanu resort on March 1, 2022.
The woman had met Dr Gawad through a social media platform in 2018 and after a few years of courtship, the couple got engaged in December 2021. Their wedding was planned at a resort in Palghar where 450 guests were expected.
At first, the Palghar police refused to register an FIR, and the family of the victim approached Shamim Shaikh, a member Ekta Samajik Sanstha, a socio-welfare forum for women who helped them. Shaikh said that the police was trying to dilute the case by not registering an FIR and favouring the accused and his family.
The cops registered the FIR on Saturday. PI Bhoye informed, “We have registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 417, 420 (cheating), 306 (abettment to suicide), 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against Dr Gawad, his parents, and we have put their phones on surveillance to locate their Call Data Records (CDRs) and we will arrest them once their location is traced.”
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
