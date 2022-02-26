Woman befriends 56-yr-old in dating app, dupes him of 40L

Mumbai The Azad Maidan police station has registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by a 56-year-old senior executive of a telecom company, alleging that he was duped of ₹40.52 lakh by unidentified fraudsters who befriended him on a dating website and promised to arrange a high profile call girl for him.

The fraudsters took money from him under various pretexts including booking rooms at a five-star hotel.

The complainant, a Palghar resident, had in October 2019 received a call from a woman who identified herself as Mahi Sharma. He was at his Fort office when he received the call, who told him that she is from Quick Enterprise, a dating service provider.

She informed him that her company provides high profile and good looking female partners to their clients, who can take them to hotels for physical pleasure, the police said.

To convince him, the woman also sent him photos of four women on WhatsApp. After the complainant showed interest, Sharma informed him that he would have to first register himself with the company by paying a fee of ₹5,800.

The complainant immediately paid the fee following which Sharma sent him a contact number of a woman, namely Anjali Sharma.

“The complainant then talked to Anjali at length and agreed to go on a date with her. Anjali also informed him that they would require a room to spend quality time and insisted he book a hotel through Quick Enterprise, as they would ensure that the couple’s real identity is not disclosed in the hotel registration process,” a police officer said.

Convinced, the complainant then spoke to Mahi Sharma again and booked in a five-star hotel in South Mumbai. He paid nearly ₹29,000 for the same, the FIR states.

The two women then made Sharma pay under various pretexts including hotel room charges, room cancellation charges, hotel penalty, late fee etc.

Though the women never met the complainant in person and only spoke to him over phone, he informed police that since 2019, he had been defrauded of a total amount of ₹40,52,500, which he paid them through UPI and online banking transactions, but did he get any service in return, said the officer.

When the woman tried to extract more money from him recently, he realised that he was cheated and approached the Azad Maidan police station.

The police has registered a cheating case against the two women and their unidentified associates under relevant sections of IPC for cheating.

The investigators are trying to trace the accused from the contact details and banking details.