Woman booked for assaulting 2-year-old’s legs for playing with her belongings
A woman has been booked for assaulting her two-year-old neighbour and fracturing his legs in Bhiwandi just because he wandered into her house and was playing with her belongings.
The incident occurred five days ago and the Bhiwandi Taluka police registered a complaint against the neighbour Zarina Shaikh on Tuesday. The toddler who suffered two fractures on his leg has been admitted to a government hospital.
The child, Kaif Shaikh, resides with his mother Mumtaj Shaikh, 29, and three other siblings in Shellar village. Mumtaj is a widow and works on daily wages. She keeps the children at home alone and goes out for work. Her elder children, aged 17 and 12 years, take care of the younger siblings.
An officer from Bhiwandi Taluka police said, “On May 26, Mumtaj went out for work and Kaif, while playing, went to the neighbour’s house. The neighbour, Zarina Shaikh, was doing some work and was angry that Kaif entered her house and started playing with her things. She picked him up and beat him badly, twisted his legs so that he would not come back to her house.”
Mumtaj saw Kaif writhing in pain after she came back home and immediately took her to the nearby government hospital, which referred her to visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for treatment. The boy suffered two fractures and treatment is going on.
