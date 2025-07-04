Mumbai: The police have detained a BEST bus driver on Thursday for allegedly running over a 55-year-old pedestrian in Malad West, leading to her death. The 33-year-old driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving. Woman dies after being run over by BEST bus

According to the police, the incident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday near Infinity mall in Malad West when Indu Brahman Vade, a resident of Malvani, was crossing the road and was allegedly run over by the BEST bus. The woman was fatally injured as the front tyre of the bus ran over her head. She was rushed to the Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali where she was declared dead.

The passersby caught hold of the driver, Rakesh Badelal Varma and handed him over to the Bangur Nagar police. The police have booked and detained Varma for rash and negligent driving.