Woman falls off auto after mobile snatched on Mumbai – Nashik Highway, one arrested

A 27-year-old woman suffered injuries after falling off a moving auto rickshaw when two bike-borne thieves tried to snatch her mobile phone on Sunday. The woman, who was trying to note the number of the bike, fell after which the rickshaw driver immediately alerted the police. The police reached the spot and took the woman to the hospital, saving her life while one of the accused was also arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured, Anupriya Gupta, a resident of Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi, was commuting from Majiwada in Thane to Bhiwandi in an auto on Sunday afternoon. Two persons on a bike followed the auto along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Near Rajnouli Junction, the two snatched the mobile from the woman’s hand and escaped.

Gupta started crying out loud for help and also peeped out of the auto to register the mobile number of the bike when she lost her balance and fell off the auto. The auto driver immediately called the police who reached the spot quickly and took the woman to the hospital.

Ganpat Pingle, senior police inspector who reached the spot, said, “We formed a team to search for the accused. We first checked the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas. We got the number of the bike from one footage and through our informers, got the location of the accused. We laid a trap and arrested one of the accused, Ajgar Gulam Ali Shaikh, 45, who was actively involved in various chain-snatching and other thefts in Bhiwandi and nearby cities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police also recovered the stolen mobile and are now on the lookout for the other accused.