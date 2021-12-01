Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman poses as celebrity, dupes jeweller of 28 lakh worth necklace

The Bandra police on Tuesday booked an unidentified woman for posing as a celebrity and duping a jeweller of a diamond necklace worth ₹28 lakh
The jeweller lodged a police complaint after he found out that the woman posed as celebrity, identified as Lubina Wazir alias Sapna was arrested for her role in a honey trap case and extortion of 3.3 crore from a Kolhapur businessman last week.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 05:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Bandra police on Tuesday booked an unidentified woman for posing as a celebrity and duping a jeweller of a diamond necklace worth 28 lakh.

The jeweller lodged a police complaint after he found out that the woman identified as Lubina Wazir alias Sapna was arrested for her role in a honey trap case and extortion of 3.3 crore from a Kolhapur businessman last week.

According to the complainant, one of his acquaintances had introduced the woman to him as a celebrity a few months ago. At the time, she had expressed her desire to buy a diamond necklace. Subsequently, he said, she came to his jewellery shop and chose a diamond necklace from the showcase.

The jeweller added that she took the necklace with her on the pretext of showing it to her husband before buying it. However, later, she started avoiding their calls for returning the necklace.

Police officers said they have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the woman and her accomplice, who is yet to be arrested.

In the honey trap case, the Mumbai crime branch has arrested the main accused identified as Monica Bhagwan. The police have also arrested three of her accomplices - Wazir, Anil Chaudhary aka Akash and Manish Sodhi, and one Arun Agrawal from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

