Woman ragpicker devices novel way to earn livelihood in Kalyan

When the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) decided to stop dumping waste at the saturated Adharwadi dumping ground, it raised concerns over the earnings of ragpickers dependent on the dumping ground for their livelihood.

However, a 32-year-old woman ragpicker brought her fellow ragpickers together and devised a way to earn a livelihood not only for her but also for 50 other women. The woman, Rekha Lakhe, tied up with KDMC and started collecting segregated waste from one of the wards in the city. She sold the dry waste and invested the money in buying two pick-up vans and formed a team of 50 women.

The women regularly collect the segregated dry waste from an entire ward and sell it to earn a living.

The KDMC decided to stop dumping waste at the Adharwadi dumping ground in May 2021.

“When the civic body completely stopped dumping waste at the dumping ground, all of us who lived near the dump yard and used to rely on the waste collection here were worried. I decided to meet the civic officials and ask for some sort of help to ensure our earning was not affected. For months, we were jobless and that bothered us a lot,” said Lakhe.

When Lakhe and her husband approached the civic body, the deputy commissioner of KDMC, Ramdas Kokre, gave her the permission to collect the segregated dry waste from one of the wards. Lakhe accepted this opportunity and, along with her husband, started collecting dry waste from housing societies in C ward and sold it.

“We used to earn around ₹200-300 per day through ragpicking while now we earn more. Around 50 other rag pickers have joined me and they are also employed now,” added Lakhe.

Lakhe recently purchased a pick-up vehicle for waste collection. With this joint initiative by Lakhe and KDMC, the civic body earns ₹1,000 royalty daily.

“We want more such people to come forward and take up the job. We have managed to impose segregation of waste since the last two years in KDMC. If more people will come and help collect and sell the segregated dry waste, it will be a major relief for the civic body. At the same time, it will also lead to employment among them,” said Kokre.

