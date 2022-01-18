Woman strangles friend to death to steal gold ornaments, arrested

DOMBIVALI: A woman, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for murdering another woman, 58, to steal her gold ornaments at Tilak Nagar in Dombivali. The accused was known to the victim and managed to enter the house and strangle the victim to death at night. The Tilak Nagar police conducted an overnight investigation and arrested Seema Khopde from Patharli in Dombivali on Tuesday.

The victim, Vijaya Baviskar, 58, was a divorcee and stayed alone in Dombivali. She was found strangled to death Monday morning by her house help. As there was no forced entry, the police suspected that the murderer was someone known to the victim.

Unit 3 of the Kalyan crime branch and the Dombivali Tilak Nagar police together formed five teams and started the investigation on Monday night itself. “We conducted a combing operation in the slums within the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station. Following technical evidence and information from sources, we came to know that Khopde was friends with the deceased and had gone to her place during the time of the incident. We arrested her and booked her under section 302 of IPC,” said Ajay Aphale, senior police inspector, Tilak Nagar Police Station.

The victim, Vijaya Baviskar, was Khopde’s friend and hence, Baviskar allowed Khopde to stay overnight with her on Sunday. “Khopde took advantage of the situation and strangled Baviskar to death. She stole, the gold ornaments worn by Baviskar including earrings, chain and bangles. Upon arrest, Khopde admitted to having committed the murder and stolen the gold ornaments,” added a police officer from Tilak Nagar police station.

Further investigation is underway whether there were any aides to the murder or involvement of others or any other motive.