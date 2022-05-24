Woman’s body found in sack on railway tracks

Mumbai: A case of murder was registered on Tuesday after the body of a woman in her twenties was found in a sack on the tracks between Mahim and Matunga railway station on Tuesday morning. The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) has found four stab wounds in the deceased’s stomach.

According to GRP officers, around 9.30 am when railway employees were doing maintenance work on the tracks, they noticed a white coloured sack dumped between two tracks. On checking, the men found the woman’s body and reported the incident to the Mahim station master who in turn informed the police.

Kedari Pawar, senior police inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, said the woman who is 4.5 feet in height was wearing a kurta. Upon scanning the body, they found a ₹200 note in her kurta.

“There was no document revealing the identity of the woman, however, there is a tattoo on her left arm saying “Damo” and henna designs on her palms. The woman was also wearing a mangalsutra,” said Pawar.

The GRP officer said the body was not dismembered, however, her throat was slit and there were four stab wounds on her stomach.

“The murder weapon has not yet been found,” said another GRP officer.

The police has sent the woman’s body to BYL Nair Hospital for post mortem and they are now trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

“We are contacting all the police stations across the city and state to find out if a missing complaint had been filed matching the description of the deceased,” said Pawar.

The police are also scanning CCTV footage across the railway premises to check if they find any trace of the persons who dumped the body on the railway tracks.

“We are also talking to the residents of the slums near the tracks to find out if they had seen any person carrying the white sack,” said the second GRP officer.