Woman’s body found in sack on railway tracks
Mumbai: A case of murder was registered on Tuesday after the body of a woman in her twenties was found in a sack on the tracks between Mahim and Matunga railway station on Tuesday morning. The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) has found four stab wounds in the deceased’s stomach.
According to GRP officers, around 9.30 am when railway employees were doing maintenance work on the tracks, they noticed a white coloured sack dumped between two tracks. On checking, the men found the woman’s body and reported the incident to the Mahim station master who in turn informed the police.
Kedari Pawar, senior police inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, said the woman who is 4.5 feet in height was wearing a kurta. Upon scanning the body, they found a ₹200 note in her kurta.
“There was no document revealing the identity of the woman, however, there is a tattoo on her left arm saying “Damo” and henna designs on her palms. The woman was also wearing a mangalsutra,” said Pawar.
The GRP officer said the body was not dismembered, however, her throat was slit and there were four stab wounds on her stomach.
“The murder weapon has not yet been found,” said another GRP officer.
The police has sent the woman’s body to BYL Nair Hospital for post mortem and they are now trying to establish the identity of the deceased.
“We are contacting all the police stations across the city and state to find out if a missing complaint had been filed matching the description of the deceased,” said Pawar.
The police are also scanning CCTV footage across the railway premises to check if they find any trace of the persons who dumped the body on the railway tracks.
“We are also talking to the residents of the slums near the tracks to find out if they had seen any person carrying the white sack,” said the second GRP officer.
-
525 AC electric buses to join BEST fleet by December
The city's public transport will soon take the eco-friendly route as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is set to replace half of its fleet of buses with electric ones by June 2023. The first batch of 525 new air-conditioned electric buses will arrive in the city by December this year. Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST, said, “We are expecting 525 buses in the next six months. The buses will be completely electric.”
-
₹1,100 being transferred to students’ parents for buying uniform, other items: UP govt
UCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the members of the state assembly that ₹1,100 was being transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students in primary schools through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks and a sweater and there was no question of buying these items through school management committees. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed apprehension that the state government may stop the DBT later.
-
Leopard trapped by forest dept after death of woman burnt alive by villagers
A leopard caught in a cage kept by forest officials after a woman was killed on May 15 was burnt alive by angry villagers in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Tuesday. Conservator of forests Garhwal region, Nityanand Pandey said local forest officials had placed a cage in the area after a leopard killed a woman in Pauri's Saplodi village. The charred remains of the leopard were sent for post-mortem.
-
Mughal kings’ names painted on toilets in UP’s Jalaun, BJP leader booked
KANPUR District vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jalaun, Kapil Tomar, was booked after names of Mughal and other Muslim emperors were found painted on the walls of different public toilets in the district, said police. Tomar had allegedly hired a painter who wrote the names of Humayun, Akbar, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, Allauddin Khilji and others on the public toilets, stated the FIR. The painter, Anish Kumar, was arrested.
-
Five of a family killed in smash-up in Bulandshahr
MEERUT Five people of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured in a road smash-up in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday morning. They were on their way to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. District magistrate of Bulandshahar Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP S K Singh visited the spot and monitored the rescue work. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination. The injured include Jaswant Singh, Damini, Sinki, Rinki, Harendra and Baby.
