Woman’s decomposed body found in suitcase

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Mar 11, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The suitcase was discovered after morning walkers in Durshet village, Pen taluka, smelled a stench coming from a roadside pit situated around 100 metres away from the Mumbai-Goa highway. Upon closer inspection, locals traced the source of the odour to an abandoned suitcase

NAVI MUMBAI: The Pen police have registered a case after the decomposed body of a woman, estimated to be around 25 years old, was found stuffed inside a black suitcase dumped near Durshet village on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The suitcase was discovered after morning walkers in Durshet village, Pen taluka, smelled a stench coming from a roadside pit situated around 100 metres away from the highway. Upon closer inspection, locals traced the source of the odour to an abandoned suitcase. “The foul odour prompted the village sarpanch to alert the police. A team was immediately dispatched to investigate,” said an officer.

The suitcase was found around 10.30 am, and upon opening it, the police discovered the badly decomposed body of a woman. “The extent of decomposition suggested that she had been dead for several days,” said police inspector Sandeep Bagul. “Prima facie, the victim appeared to be around 25 years old. However, the exact age and cause of death will be determined once the post-mortem report comes in.”

The deceased woman was wearing a nightgown. The authorities have formed a team to check missing person reports in the area. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

