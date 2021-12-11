Women auto drivers demand separate lanes for them at stands in Kalyan, Dombivli stations

The women auto rickshaw drivers from the twin cities have demanded a dedicated lane at the stands for them at both Kalyan and Dombivli railway stations.

A meeting was held by the Aboli women auto rickshaw association at Kalyan’s Sai Chowk on Saturday in which around 35 to 40 women auto drivers attended and raised their complaints.

“The Aboli women auto rickshaw association was formed first in Panvel in 2018 to address the issues related to women auto drivers and help them do their job with all dignity among the men auto drivers. The association fights for the rights of all the women auto drivers across all the cities,” said Santosh Bhagat, president of the association.

He added, “There is a dedicated lane for women auto drivers in Panvel. Similarly, there should be one in every city including Kalyan and Dombivli. We have been demanding this for almost a year.”

Bhagyashree Dhondiwale, 38, one of the women auto drivers, said, “There is a need to have a dedicated lane for women auto drivers so that we feel safe even working during the late hours. We can use the lane as per our convenience as not all of us are full-time auto drivers.”

Outside the Kalyan railway station, there are dedicated lanes for auto drivers where both women and men auto drivers park their auto rickshaw.

The Kalyan Regional Transport Authority has introduced a dedicated helpline number –9423448824 – for those who want to raise a complaint against errant auto drivers.