Women who are sexually abused are presumed to be of loose character: Court chides defence
Mumbai: Sexual violence goes largely unreported because survivors fear being ridiculed and further stigmatized, the Mumbai sessions court observed on Wednesday and expressed displeasure saying “there is a general assumption that women who face sexual violence are of loose character and hence responsible for the violence.” The court made these observations while sentencing four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gangraping a woman in January 2019 at Mankhurd.
The court said from the line of cross-examination the finger is pointed toward the survivor, by casting aspersions over her character, because she went out alone in the night to watch Lavni (a Maharashtrian dance) and thereafter had Tadi – Palm wine.
“Much is harped about the conduct of the prosecutrix (survivor) proceeding to watch Lavni and consuming Tadi,” said additional sessions judge Sanjashree Gharat, expressing displeasure over the defence’s attempt to discredit the survivor by casting aspersions on her character.
“The incident of rape in itself causes great distress and humiliation to the victim. Therefore, she will never indulge in making false allegations of rape as it will cause equal distress, humiliation and damage to her,” the court added.
The court convicted the four -- Pranay Samadhan Ingale (27), Amol Izhak aka Razak Nirmal (26), Sandip Shivaji Kamble (27), Ajay Ramesh Kamble (26) -- for gangraping the 30-year-old widow and sentenced them to 20 years imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, the incident took place on the night of January 18, 2019, when the woman had gone out to watch a Maharashtra folk dance program at Annabhau Sathe Nagar.
While returning home from the program at about 9.00 pm, when she reached near Baban Hotel, one two-wheeler rider dashed her and started arguing with her, the prosecution said.
The biker parked his bike and dragged her into a parked auto-rickshaw, where he thrashed her and sexually assaulted her, it added.
At that time two unknown persons approached and on seeing them, the biker fled away and the two men then took turns to rape her, as she was injured and had a bleeding injury to her shoulder, the woman had said.
The woman had become unconscious because of the physical and sexual assault. On regaining consciousness, she decided to report the incident to the police, but on her way, she was again sexually assaulted by two more men.
After the third sexual assault, she went and got admitted to Shatabdi Hospital. Subsequently, the Mankhurd police registered an FIR after the civic hospital reported the incident to the police.
Police arrested all the accused, including a juvenile, who was reported to the Juvenile Justice Board and prosecuted the other four. The prosecution examined 17 witnesses.
The trial court held that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the case against the four and sentenced them to 20 years imprisonment.
Box: Are we really independent?
The present case reminded the trial court of Mahatma Gandhi’s words – India will be free in the true sense when women feel safe walking in the streets at midnight. The court said, the nation is currently celebrating the 75th year of its Independence, but it is necessary to see if we have really achieved the freedom as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi.
State logs 529 cases, BMC begins vaccination at 8 tourist spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: On a day when the state reported seven cases of B.A. 4 and B.A. 5 variants of Covid-19, Maharashtra logged 529 new cases and zero deaths in the 24-hour period. Maharashtra has 2,772 active cases at present, of which 1,929 are in Mumbai. So far, 1,47,858, people have lost their lives in the pandemic. “Even if (masks) are not compulsory, the people must use them in areas where cases are rising,” warned Health minister Rajesh Tope.
Murder accused holes up in train toilet to avoid police, arrested
Mumbai: A 29-year-old man who fled after allegedly killing his wife in Malad's Dindoshi area was picked up by the police. According to the police, the accused took Chhapra Godan Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Rozi's sister Julie Khatun told the police that Rozi's husband Ansar Ali Hiffazat Ali alias Sameer, 29, had called her and informed her that Ali strangulated his wife.
Court remands Vipul Patel in 14-day judicial custody in 2003 model murder
Thane: The Thane court has remanded Vipul Patel, who has been extradited from Prague for allegedly killing a US-based model in 2003, to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday. Patel is one of the main accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) in February 2003. Patel was extradited from Prague on Friday by a four-member team from Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVVC).
SpiceJet plane, headed for UP, returns to Mumbai due to windshield crack
A Mumbai-Gorakhpur SpiceJet plane on Saturday returned to base at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after a crack was observed on the windshield of the aircraft, according to an official statement. "On May 28,, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement. The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai due to the crack, the spokesperson said.
World Menstrual Hygiene Day: LU exhorts girl students to break period taboos
On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a team from University of Lucknow went to four colleges-- Rajkiya High School , Khandasara; Rajkiya High School, Saspan; Rajkiya High School, Dhari; Virangana Uda Devi Rajkiya Balika Inter College of Mall region and interacted with girl students in an attempt to break the taboo and stigma associated with menstrual cycle.
