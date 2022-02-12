Work along Sion - Panvel Highway forces authorities to divert traffic

Owing to confusion among commuters and traffic jams caused due to the ongoing work at Turbhe Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) area and Uran Phata along Sion-Panvel Highway, the traffic police has issued a notification imposing diversion for roads. The work is expected to go on for about two months.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken up road resurfacing work at Uran Phata flyover across the Sion-Panvel Highway.

“Uran Phata flyover plays a major role in controlling the traffic on Sion-Panvel Highway as all the vehicles that do not have to enter the internal roads in Navi Mumbai use the flyovers to avoid the signals and traffic. With the closure of this flyover, all the vehicles are using the Sion-Panvel Highway. Some of the vehicles try entering the MIDC service road at Uran Phata, causing huge traffic jams on the Mumbai lane and hence we decided to shut the road for the next two months,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Purushottam Karad, said.

The commuters can use the service road only from the Nerul LP junction and not from Uran Phata, as per the notification issued. This will be applicable till April 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, the work of installing a culvert is going on from Sharayu Motors to Balmer Lorry Company at TTC industrial area, Turbhe. The stretch is about a kilometre long and is shut for commuters till April 12, 2022.

“This road always has continuous movement of heavy vehicles and with a crucial stretch being shut, this causes traffic jams and hence we have planned a diversion,” Karad said.

The vehicles coming from MIDC have to take Pfizer road to Turbhe Naka and then to Shiravane via HP Company junction. From Shiravane, one can reach Sion-Panvel highway and then travel further. The vehicles from Sion-Panvel Highway and Thane-Belapur Road will have to take Pfizer and HP junction road to reach their destinations.

