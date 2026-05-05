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Worker dies as steel frame carried by crane falls on him at construction site in Mumbai

Worker dies as steel frame carried by crane falls on him at construction site in Mumbai

Published on: May 05, 2026 11:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A 19-year-old worker died after a steel frame, being carried by a crane, fell on him during the construction of the Sewri-Worli Connector at Parel in central Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Worker dies as steel frame carried by crane falls on him at construction site in Mumbai

The incident took place near KEM Circle at Parel in which worker Ravi Giri, a resident of Nepal, died.

This is the fourth fatality caused by collapse of machinery involving infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the last few days.

On April 30, police constable Santosh Chavan was killed on the Sion-Panvel highway when a piling machine toppled onto his bike. Last week, Raghunath Das and Kanha Singh, both workers on the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road project, died after an elevated platform collapsed on them.

In the latest case, Ravi was working on a project of Jaykumar Construction Company. He and other labourers were on the job to transport four steel frames from Acharya Donde Marg to Parel TT late night. As the crane pulled up the two heavy metal frames, Ravi and his colleague walked with them and returned to pick up another two, a police official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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