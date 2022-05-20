Worli fishers warn BMC, say will disrupt construction of Coastal Road-Sea Link interchange

Mumbai Protesting fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada have cautioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that they will continue to disrupt the construction of an interchange between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, as the civic body has refused to accept its demands for a redesign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fisherfolk have maintained that the proposed distance of 60 metres between the interchange’s pillars is not enough to allow safe passage to their boats, and will force them to halt their trade from Cleveland Bunder, a centuries-old fishing port in Worli Koliwada. They have demanded that the distance be increased to at least 160 metres, based on a February report submitted to the BMC by independent coastal geomorphologist Sudhakar Thakurdesai.

The BMC’s denial of their demands has irked fisherfolk. “The MCGM sent the study to the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) to refute the report. NIO has now expressed its “opinion” that a span of 60m is adequate. It is evident that the MCGM has no regard for independent expertise, but relies on its own paid consultants to simply rationalise...its poorly researched projects,” they wrote in a letter to the BMC on Friday. The corporation’s proposed measures to enhance their safety have “indirectly acknowledged that the present navigation span is risky and could result in accidents and the loss of lives.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They also pointed out that the coastal road will extend further south up to Cuffe Parade, and in the north it will eventually connect to the Versova-Bandra Sea link (VBSL) being constructed by the MSRDC. The navigation span for fishing boats provided at Cuffe Parade is 100 metres wide, while the spans provided by the MSRDC for the BVSL at Chimbai, Khar Danda and Juhu are between 120 to 150 metres.

“If it is possible to provide larger spans for the navigation of fishing boats at other locations, why is it not possible to increase the span at Cleveland Bunder in Worli? This shows that while the MSRDC had considered the needs of the fisherfolk, the MCGM is producing NIO-backed “opinions” to whitewash their inadequate studies and poor planning practices,” the fisherfolk’s statement continues, adding, “We will therefore resist any further attempts to carry out work on the interchange... and will hold the BMC solely responsible for any mishap or loss of life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to this assessment on Wednesday, the BMC issued a statement, “Thakurdesai’s report was sent to the NIO for comment... According to them, the proposed width of 60 meters for the navigation span under the bridge connecting Bandra-Worli sea bridge in the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) project is sufficient and appropriate.”

Chakradhar Kandalkar, chief engineer (Coastal Roads), BMC, said, “We will fit the pillars with fenders so that there will is no damage to the boats. CCTV cameras will also be installed under the interchange so that in case of any accident, the BMC control room will be notified immediately and emergency assistance will be provided. In case of such accidents, BMC will also provide the fishermen with insurance cover for the next 20 years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.