Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / WR electrician suffers multiple injuries on duty, dies
mumbai news

WR electrician suffers multiple injuries on duty, dies

The deceased suffered multiple injuries in his abdomen. He was rushed to Jagjivan Ram hospital of the WR however he succumbed to his injuries
After the mishap, employees working in the Lower Parel workshop started raising demands for the welfare of the workers (Stock Pic)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 08:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: Santosh Gunjal, an electrician, 44, working in the Lower Parel workshop of the Western Railway (WR), lost his life while on duty on Thursday.

Gunjal, while working on the repair and maintenance of a railway coach on Thursday, tripped and fell on a piece of equipment. He suffered multiple injuries in his abdomen. He was rushed to Jagjivan Ram hospital of the WR however he succumbed to his injuries.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said, “Gunjal was rushed to the hospital within 30 minutes of the mishap. A detailed medical examination was conducted including X-ray, sonography and CT scan and the best possible medical attention and treatment was provided but unfortunately, he succumbed to the internal injuries in his abdomen.” The WR has ordered an enquiry into the incident. After the mishap, employees working in the Lower Parel workshop started raising demands for the welfare of the workers.

A senior WR official said, “The demands raised by the employees included reduction in workload of employees, filling up of vacancies in the workshop, and allowing food in the workshop canteen that was stopped due to coronavirus. They have been asked to meet their supervisor and the demands will be looked into.”

RELATED STORIES

In March last year, a contractual worker died while on duty in the Lower Parel workshop. He collapsed while carrying out maintenance work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP