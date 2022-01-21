WR electrician suffers multiple injuries on duty, dies

MUMBAI: Santosh Gunjal, an electrician, 44, working in the Lower Parel workshop of the Western Railway (WR), lost his life while on duty on Thursday.

Gunjal, while working on the repair and maintenance of a railway coach on Thursday, tripped and fell on a piece of equipment. He suffered multiple injuries in his abdomen. He was rushed to Jagjivan Ram hospital of the WR however he succumbed to his injuries.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said, “Gunjal was rushed to the hospital within 30 minutes of the mishap. A detailed medical examination was conducted including X-ray, sonography and CT scan and the best possible medical attention and treatment was provided but unfortunately, he succumbed to the internal injuries in his abdomen.” The WR has ordered an enquiry into the incident. After the mishap, employees working in the Lower Parel workshop started raising demands for the welfare of the workers.

A senior WR official said, “The demands raised by the employees included reduction in workload of employees, filling up of vacancies in the workshop, and allowing food in the workshop canteen that was stopped due to coronavirus. They have been asked to meet their supervisor and the demands will be looked into.”

In March last year, a contractual worker died while on duty in the Lower Parel workshop. He collapsed while carrying out maintenance work.