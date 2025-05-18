MUMBAI: In a move to enhance passenger experience and promote flexible working solutions, Western Railways is set to launch its first digital lounge—a modern coworking space—at Mumbai Central Terminus, which serves as a key terminus for long-distance and suburban trains. Strategically located in the station’s concourse area, between the food plazas and platforms, this initiative aims to provide a productive alternative for commuters who often spend considerable time waiting for trains. WR to launch first-ever digital lounge at Mumbai Central station

Western Railway officials revealed that a vacant 1,712 sq ft space will be transformed into a fully equipped, air-conditioned coworking zone. This innovative project is part of Indian Railways’ efforts to improve station infrastructure while generating non-fare revenue. The contract for developing the space has been awarded through a tendering process.

The lounge will feature a mix of communal workstations and private cubicles, along with amenities such as high-speed internet, charging ports, comfortable seating, printing and scanning services, and light refreshments through self-dispensing machines. Conference rooms and areas for hosting small events will also be available, making the space suitable for both professional and social use.

“The concept draws inspiration from similar lounges at European railway stations, where passengers can use designated spaces to work while they wait,” said a senior Western Railway official. “We already have executive lounges for rest; the digital lounge is a step forward in offering convenience and flexibility to travellers.”

Capable of accommodating 20 to 50 users at a time, the lounge will be open to both ticketed passengers and the general public. While pricing models are yet to be finalised, the lounges are expected to operate on an hourly charge basis under a private partnership model. Western Railway anticipates annual revenue of ₹50 lakh from the Mumbai Central lounge alone, with total revenue potential estimated at ₹2.71 crore.

The digital lounge initiative may soon be expanded to other key stations, including Andheri, Goregaon, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, and Mumbai Central. With the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation constructing elevated decks at 17 stations under the ₹947 crore Station Improvement Project, railway authorities are identifying suitable spaces near commercial hubs to install similar facilities.

“This will significantly enhance the travel experience, especially for office-goers and business travellers,” added the official. “It’s a smart utilisation of space that aligns with our vision of modern, commuter-friendly stations.”