WR’s 13-hr block on weekend, 168 cancelled

MUMBAI: Train services on the Western Railway (WR) will be affected for 13 hours on the night of March 1-2, leading to cancellation of 168 suburban train services as WR authorities will carry out re-girdering of bridge number 5 between Mumbai Central and Grant Road stations from 10pm on Saturday to 11am on Sunday. The rail authorities will take a 13-hour block on the Up and Down fast lines between these two stations that would impact trains on the Churchgate-Dahanu route. (Hindustan Times)

On Saturday night, 26 services will be cancelled, followed by 142 cancellations on Sunday. In addition, railway sources confirmed that 26 services will be short terminated at Dadar and another 72 train services at Bandra station. Commuters should also expect delay of 15 to 30 minutes during this period.

Vineet Abhishek, chief PRO, WR, said during the block period, all Up and Down fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations, due to which some suburban trains will be cancelled or short terminated at Bandra and Dadar stations.

The British-era bridge has rail tracks over a nullah and was built nearly a century ago. The first phase of the re-girdering was carried out in the first week of February that required strengthening with cement concrete to ensure safety and durability. A total of 10 slabs, along with ballast retainers, were launched during the block period. The work required a meticulously planned block of 13 hours but according to WR officials, due to efficient execution and dedicated efforts, the work was successfully completed within 10 hours.

This is a skew bridge with a 49-degree inclination and a 12-metre span. The existing steel girder was replaced with a specially designed Non-Standard PSC slab of 11,565 mm overall length and 650 mm depth. “This is a critical infrastructure upgrade to enhance the longevity of the railway network,” said a Western Railway (WR) official.

Considering the space constraints, the crane for the re-girdering work had to be placed on the fast lines, necessitating the removal of the Overhead Equipment (OHE) of three railway tracks.