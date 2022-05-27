Yes Bank case: Arrested builder Avinash Bhosale to be CBI’s ‘guest’ till Monday
Mumbai: Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore fraud at Yes Bank, will stay at the central agency’s guest house in the city for the next two days. The special CBI court on Friday refused to remand the high profile businessman to CBI custody or judicial custody after his lawyer claimed that his arrest was illegal.
The CBI arrested Bhosale, the promoter of the Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd. (ABIL), on Thursday evening from Pune. He was brought to the city and produced before the special CBI judge court on Friday.
The agency sought Bhosale’s 10 days’ custody remand, claiming that he had received ₹292.50 crore from Radius Group Concerns of Shri Sanjay Chhabariaa, who has also been arrested in the case, and an amount of ₹68.82 crore directly from DHFL for consultancy works that Bhosale’s firm did not do.
Bhosale’s counsels, advocates Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, opposed the plea claiming that the builder’s arrest itself was illegal as the special court had not granted permission to the CBI to conduct further investigation when it filed the first charge sheet on June 25, 2020, and a supplementary charge sheet on July 18, 2021.
They said since the charge sheet was filed, the special court also framed charges against two accused in the case and thus paved the way for starting the trial and trial was set to begin, no further investigation was permitted.
After lengthy arguments, CBI sought time to file a reply to an application and on the agency’s request, the court deferred the hearing on the remand application to Monday.
The agency then requested the court to send Bhosale to jail till Monday. Agarwal, however, objected to the suggestion and demanded that he be placed under house arrest.
CBI then came out with a suggestion to keep the builder as their guest at the agency’s guest house in Mumbai till Monday, when he will be again produced before the court for the hearing on the remand application.
Bhosale, the father-in-law of Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vishwjit Kadam, is booked by CBI in the Yes Bank fraud. The fraud primarily involves Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) and its promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.
According to CBI, between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested ₹3,983 crore in short term non-convertible debentures or “Masala Bonds” of DHFL.
The bank subsequently sanctioned a term loan of ₹750 crore to a DHFL group firm and in return, the then Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor received kickbacks worth ₹600 crore from the DHFL in terms of a loan to his family firm, DoIt Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited.
The CBI on June 25, 2020, filed the first charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet on July 18, 2021, against the Wadhawan brothers, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters and two officers of the Yes Bank.
CBI, in its remand application, said that during the further investigation they found that in 2017 and 2018, DHFL had paid a total amount of ₹68.82 crore to Avinash Bhosale group firms under the guise of providing consultancy services – like architectural, construction planning and financial advice for three construction projects of builder Sanjay Chhabariaa, also arrested in the case, and one project of Sudhakar Shetty.
“But, no such services were provided and the entire payment was obtained by companies of Shri Bhosale without the performance of any work/service,” said the CBI’s application seeking Bhosale’s 10 days custody remand.
Besides, the plea added that the Radius Group of Chhabariaa has also diverted amounts of ₹292.50 crore after receiving loans of ₹2,000 crore from DHFL.
“M/s Sumer Radius Realty diverted the said amount to M/s Nibodh Realty LLP and ABIL Dairy, companies of Shri Avinash Nivrutti Bhosale,” it added.
Meanwhile, the special court on Friday remanded builder Satyan Tondon, also arrested by CBI in the case on Thursday, to judicial custody. The court, however, ordered him to be admitted to a state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, after it was informed that Tandon had been suffering from severe depression and had suicidal tendencies. Tondon is accused of helping DHFL in siphoning loan amounts in layered transactions.
-
Nayab Tehsildar remanded to 14-day judicial custody in land grab case
Bhiwandi Court on Friday remanded Nayab Tehsildar Viththal Gosavi to magistrate custody for 14 days in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway land grab case. Gosavi was in police custody for the last 14 days. The police has arrested 18 people, including a lawyer and ex-member of Panchayat Samiti, in the case. Of 18, three accused have moved bail applications in Thane sessions court and three have been released on bail.
-
Bandra college withholds results of students refusing to participate in marathon
Mumbai: The undergraduate students of Bandra's Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce have raised an objection to the college withholding their results unless students register for an upcoming marathon. The Saquib Rizvi Marathon aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and raise awareness, as well as honour cancer survivors. The 2020 edition saw the participation of over 5000 runners, which also included 100 cancer survivors.
-
MBVV cops return from Prague with accused wanted in 2003 US model murder
Thane: A four-member police team from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVV) returned from Prague with Vipul Patel, who was extradited for allegedly murdering a US-based model in 2003. The accused will be produced before the Thane court on Saturday, said Sr PI Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station. Patel is a key accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) a US-based model in February 2003.
-
BMC issues notice to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie Building, where Ranas live
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday night issued inspection notices to all flat owners in Khar's Lavie building, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana own a unit on the 8th floor. The BMC has informed flat owners that an inspection for unauthorised alterations will take place on Monday, May 30. The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20.
-
More than 5330 families reside in dangerous buildings: NMMC survey
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has released a list of 514 buildings that have been declared as dangerous in the city. According to the statistics available with NMMC, 350 are commercial properties and 5,330 families residing in the 'extremely dangerous' category buildings. Among the 514 dangerous buildings, the maximum number of 197 notices have been given to buildings from Vashi ward followed by 109 buildings in Belapur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics