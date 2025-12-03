Youth killed, 2 injured after year-old dispute over schoolbags escalates in Diva

THANE: A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a year-old dispute escalated into a violent attack in Diva on Monday evening. The police have detained six suspects in connection with the crime while four others are still absconding. (Shutterstock)

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Bhaskar (20), a resident of Gaondevi Chawl, Diva. Sumit Gavde (21) and Yuvraj Khale (20) sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa. Both are reported to be out of danger.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Sahil Sanas and Yuvraj Khale, friends of the deceased, were on their way to Ganesh Nagar for a haircut. They were allegedly confronted and assaulted by the accused and their associates over an old dispute.

The victims managed to reach their chawl and informed Bhaskar and Gavde about the assault. The group then approached the accused to question them, which led to a heated argument. Amid the confrontation, Ritik Dubey alias Pandit allegedly attacked Bhaskar, Gavde and Khale with a sharp knife while the other accused with him assaulted other members of the group. Bhaskar died on the spot due to multiple injuries.

Nitin Pagar, investigating officer from Mumbra police station, said the motive behind the attack stemmed from a trivial argument a year earlier involving school bags placed on a bench outside Ganesh School in Diva. “One group objected to the bags being kept on the bench, leading to a heated exchange where someone said, ‘Kya ye bench tere baap ka hai?’ The accused held on to this grudge and had been planning revenge since then,” Pagar said.

The police said that the main accused, Dubey, had five to six criminal cases registered against him at various police stations. A case has been registered under Sections 103, 109, 118(2), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 37(1) and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samita. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to trace the remaining accused.