Zero bed occupancy at Kalyan Dombivli civic Covid hospital as 20-30 cases reported daily

With 20-30 cases of Covid reported daily over the last few days, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation health department has claimed that there is no occupancy of any of its beds at the civic Covid hospital; there were no new admissions in the last few days and all the patients admitted have been discharged
Kalyan Dombivli civic body has reported 20-30 Covid cases daily. With fewer cases reported daily, the bed occupancy in its Covid hospital is zero. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:05 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

With 20-30 cases of Covid reported daily over the last few days, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health department has claimed that there is no occupancy of any of its beds at the civic Covid hospital. There were no new admissions in the last few days and all the patients admitted have been discharged.

“On Monday, there was no admission of Covid patients in our civic Covid centre. Also, all those who were admitted earlier have been discharged. Among the active cases, most of them are in home isolation while a few are in private hospitals,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The KDMC, however, has not decided to close any of its Covid care centres. “We will wait for eight days to check if there are any admissions of patients in our centres and then decide on shutting the centres. If there are no cases, we might shut some of the centres,” added Panpatil.

The active Covid cases in KDMC as on February 14 were 282, as per the state government records. The positivity rate of KDMC as on February 11 was 3.77% and the death rate was 1.77%. The civic body carries out 950 to 1,000 Covid tests daily.

The civic body also claimed the deaths that are reported as Covid deaths are of those who have several other severe comorbidities and are above the age group of 75 years.

“In some cases, these patients get admitted in hospitals for other ailments and when their Covid test is carried out, they test positive. The testing has decreased as the low-risk and high-risk contacts have also reduced. The death rate is also under control,” added Panpatil.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

