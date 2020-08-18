e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai’s Nair Hospital submits protocol for clinical trials of Covishield

Mumbai’s Nair Hospital submits protocol for clinical trials of Covishield

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:52 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

BYL Nair hospital at Mumbai Central on Monday submitted its protocol to run clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine-also known as COVISHIELD- to its ethics committee. Once approved, the protocol will be sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a final green nod.

Last week, ICMR selected Nair and Parel-based KEM hospitals to undertake human trials to determine the efficacy of COVISHIELD, considered promising after results of phase 1 trial conducted in the United Kingdom against the novel coronavirus.

“We have to decide on the age of the volunteers who want to be part of the trial along with the selection process. We cannot randomly select volunteers, and therefore we need to set out standard operating procedures before we can start the trial. Once the ethics committee of the college approves it, ICMR has to give us the final permission,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital. “It will take two-three days before the ethics committee reviews and approves the protocol.”

KEM hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh did not respond to calls and messages from HT.

top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Bhushan contempt case: SC to examine when can a judge be accused of corruption
Bhushan contempt case: SC to examine when can a judge be accused of corruption
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In