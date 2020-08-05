Mumbai sees 709 cases on Tuesday, lowest daily surge in a week

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 02:48 IST

On Tuesday, the city recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in a span of one week. According to the civic body, 709 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 118,115, of which 20,309 are active cases. Fifty-six deaths on Tuesday took the city’s toll to 6,549.

On July 28, the city recorded only 700 cases in a single day, which was the lowest daily surge after May 12, when only 426 cases were recorded in Mumbai.

“This is the lowest figure since May 12. But team BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] shall not lower its guard. We have to be vigilant,” said civic commissioner IS Chahal.

The recovery rate in the city now stands at 77%, according to the BMC, while the growth rate is 0.87%. The doubling rate in Mumbai surged to 80 days.

Around 8,000 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday, Chahal said. So far, Mumbai has conducted 559,787 tests.

Of the 56 deaths recorded on Tuesday, 46 patients had comorbidities. While 42 of those who died were above 60 years of age, one death was of a patient who was less than 40 years old, and 13 deaths were of patients in the 40-60 age group.

Currently, there are 634 containment zones in slums across the city, while 5,616 buildings have been sealed. There are 4,674 people at institutional quarantine facilities, who are high-risk contacts of patients.