e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai sees 709 cases on Tuesday, lowest daily surge in a week

Mumbai sees 709 cases on Tuesday, lowest daily surge in a week

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 02:48 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

On Tuesday, the city recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in a span of one week. According to the civic body, 709 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 118,115, of which 20,309 are active cases. Fifty-six deaths on Tuesday took the city’s toll to 6,549.

On July 28, the city recorded only 700 cases in a single day, which was the lowest daily surge after May 12, when only 426 cases were recorded in Mumbai.

“This is the lowest figure since May 12. But team BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] shall not lower its guard. We have to be vigilant,” said civic commissioner IS Chahal.

The recovery rate in the city now stands at 77%, according to the BMC, while the growth rate is 0.87%. The doubling rate in Mumbai surged to 80 days.

Around 8,000 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday, Chahal said. So far, Mumbai has conducted 559,787 tests.

Of the 56 deaths recorded on Tuesday, 46 patients had comorbidities. While 42 of those who died were above 60 years of age, one death was of a patient who was less than 40 years old, and 13 deaths were of patients in the 40-60 age group.

Currently, there are 634 containment zones in slums across the city, while 5,616 buildings have been sealed. There are 4,674 people at institutional quarantine facilities, who are high-risk contacts of patients.

top news
Massive Beirut blast kills more than 60, injures thousands
Massive Beirut blast kills more than 60, injures thousands
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In