Murder on SPPU campus: Killer “inspired” by the film Khatarnak Khiladi 2

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:09 IST

PUNE The Bhosari Police arrested Umar Nasir Shaikh (21), on Sunday morning, for kidnapping and killing his friend, Abdul Ahad Siddiqui (17), a resident of Dapodi.

Shaikh, in his confession, said that his plan to commit the murder was inspired by the movie Khatarnak Khiladi 2.

Siddiqui’s body was found on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus early on Sunday morning.

Bhosari police said that the accused planned the murder with the motive of extorting Rs 40 lakh from the victim’s family to buy a high-end car. The murder SOP came from the movie, police said.

According to police, the accused came to Siddiqui’s residence at 8.30 pm on Saturday and took him to the SPPU on his two-wheeler. “Both drank beer there and after that, Shaikh strangled Siddiqui with a rope, killing him. He then called up Siddiqui’s father and demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh,” Bhosari police station incharge, PI Shankar Avatade said, adding, “In Khatarnak Khiladi the same murder schene has been enacted.”

The deceased’s elder brother Rizwan Siddiqui, who lodged the FIR, said, “Abdul is my younger brother and he studied in Class 12 at the Anglo Urdu school, Azam Campus. Umar has been his friend for three years. They met at a tuition class. We got a call on Saturday night where an unidentified person demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh. I told him that I will give Rs 12 lakh, but nothing materialised.”

The elder brother adds, “One of their friends who saw them going together in the direction of the university informed us. We informed the police.

Abdul Siddiqui is scheduled to be buried on Sunday.