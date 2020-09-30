Nagar Van to come up over 37 acres in Mullanpur forest area

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:17 IST

A plantation drive was held in the Mullanpur forest area on Wednesday to mark the 71st state-level Van Mahotsav. Forest and wildlife preservation minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot presided over the event and inaugurated the development work of a Nagar Van in the forest area.

He said that the Nagar Van will be established over 37 acres of land. The GMADA had given the designated land to the forest department in lieu of the land given by the department for the construction of Mullanpur-Siswan road.

“The entire stretch was barren hence, the forest department tried and tested various types of plantation there and is now finally establishing the Nagar Van,” he said.

“The area will be fenced with chains and paths to walk through it will be constructed so that people can visit and enjoy the beauty of the forest,” he added.

“A sandalwood cluster has also been established over 2.5 acres of land in the forest,” informed the minister, adding that the experiment had been successful with a satisfactory rate of growth of trees.

“This new cluster is evoking nation-wide interest and, botanists from the Wood Institute, Bengaluru even visited the site recently,” he added.

STATE-WIDE PLANTATION CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED

A campaign, to plant 400 saplings per village to mark the 400th Prakash Utsav of Guru Teg Bahadur, was also launched on occasion.

The forest minister informed that as per the directions of the chief minister, 400 saplings would be planted in every village to mark the Prakash Utsav. The campaign is being implemented under the Greening Punjab Mission and around 52 lakh saplings will be planted in 12,986 villages of the state under the initiative.

The minister also revealed that as per a satellite assessment done by the forest survey of India, the green cover in Punjab had increased from 900 square kilometers to 1,800 square kilometers in the past two years.

He further informed that the forest department had proposed to carry out plantation works on an area of about 5,237 hectares during the year 2020-21 through various schemes. The department is also facilitating plantation of 24 lakh saplings by farmers on their respective land, under the agroforestry scheme.