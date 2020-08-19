e-paper
Home / Cities / Nalagarh police rescue two missing girls from UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Nalagarh police rescue two missing girls from UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

cities Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Nalagarh police in Solan district have rescued two minor girls from Lakhimpur Kheri in Utter Pradesh. The two were missing since August 14.

Superintendent of police (law and order) and spokesperson of state police, Khushal Sharma, said information about the two girls, aged 12 and 15, was received on the evening of August 14 Nalagarh police station.

After investigating, they obtained concrete information that the girls had been taken away by their neighbours, Ram Pal, 18, and Mahil Kumar, 20, natives of Lakhimpur Kheri in UP.

A police team, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rattan Lal, reached Dhaurahra police station, Lakhimpur Kheri, on August 18, traced the girls and the accused with the help of UP police.

The girls were identified by their parents through video conferencing and the team arrived in Nalagarh on Wednesday. The entire rescue mission clocked over 50hrs and 1,400km of travel.

Police team, the rescued girls and the accused will be tested for Covid-19 tomorrow, he said, adding that the accused will be produced before court as per protocol.

