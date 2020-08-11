Navi Mumbai chief warns hospitals not to overcharge Covid patients

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:37 IST

Following several complaints of overcharging, inflated bills and denial of treatment by private hospitals and those run by charitable trusts, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has issued a special directive to them to strictly follow the instructions and guidelines given in the Maharashtra government order of May 21.

Giving details of the order, Bangar said, “Every Covid hospital in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction will have to be registered under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. All hospitals have to immediately start rapid antigen tests. If required, NMMC will supply the kits for the same. The hospitals will not be charged for it. In all hospitals, 80% of beds will be controlled by NMMC. The charges for the beds will be as per the specified government order. The availability of beds should be prominently displayed by the hospitals in the lobby of their main entrance.”

The civic chief added that the real-time bed occupancy data of the hospitals will have to be updated on the NMMC dashboard. Bangar also warned that patients should not be denied admission to the hospital.

“If the patient’s oxygen saturation is less than 95%, he should not be denied admission, even if there is no bed. Till the time a bed is made available elsewhere, the patients should be stabilised at the triage department and later shifted in an oxygen-equipped ambulance to another hospital. In case of the death of a patient, the hospital cannot stop the handover of the body to the family for non-payment of hospital bills,” Bangar said.