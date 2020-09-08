e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai civic body starts Covid-19 bill complaint centre, issues helpline numbers

Navi Mumbai civic body starts Covid-19 bill complaint centre, issues helpline numbers

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:41 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
         

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a Covid-19 bill complaint centre in the city through which residents can lodge their complaints against the private hospitals in case of inflated bills. The civic body has asked residents to call on 27567389 or send bill copies on email id cbcc@nmmconline.com or on WhatsApp number 7208490010.

NMMC had earlier constituted a an audit committee to go into the complaints by the residents.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “We have set up the complaint centre on the ground floor of the civic headquarters from Monday. It will be open from 8am to 8pm.”

He added, “Residents can call on the given numbers and our personnel will take all the requisite details from them with respect to the hospital admission, treatment and the bill charged. A token number will be issued to the complainant for follow up.”

Bangar added, “The complaint will be investigated within 24 hours and the requisite action will be taken accordingly. The complainant will be informed of the action taken. We appeal to the residents to make use of the numbers issues to lodge their complaints. We have made it very easy for them to do so now and they do not have to go to any office for it.”

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
China’s PLA blames India for ‘military provocation’ at LAC, says it took ‘countermeasures’
China’s PLA blames India for ‘military provocation’ at LAC, says it took ‘countermeasures’
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In