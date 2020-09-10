Navi Mumbai man strangles his wife with towel, arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:29 IST

Khandeshwar police arrested a 36-year-old man for killing his 26-year-old wife over domestic issues on Tuesday.

The accused, Suryakant Maruti Jadhav, a resident of Vichumbe in Panvel and a daily wage worker, strangled his wife Saarthi with a towel.

“The wife used to suspect her husband of affairs, which frequently led to fights. She would also beat up the kids which her husband disliked,” said senior inspector Shyam Shinde, Khandeshwar police station.

On Tuesday around 4.30pm, the deceased had allegedly started beating their five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. “Seeing this, the husband throttled her to death in a fit of rage,” Shinde said.

After the incident, he called up his sister and narrated the incident to her. While he stayed at home, his sister called Khandeshwar police as instructed by the accused himself. “He wanted to surrender himself, hence he stayed home. Our team reached his residence and arrested him,” Shinde said.

The couple got married in 2014 and had been facing trouble since the past three years.

Jadhav was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody till September 14.