Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai police constable succumbs to Covid-19

Navi Mumbai police constable succumbs to Covid-19

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:52 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

A 51-year-old Navi Mumbai police constable succumbed to Covid-19 early on Sunday after over a week-long battle with the infection.

Constable Rajendra Khot was posted as a driver at Vashi police station. The constable was admitted at DY Patil Hospital on September 18 after he complained of breathlessness. He tested positive for Covid-19 and his health worsened over the weekend, an officer said.

“Khot had previously undergone angioplasty which put him under a high-risk category. He succumbed to the virus during his treatment on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife and two children,” the officer from Navi Mumbai police station said.

Khot is the 10th police personnel from the city police to have lost his battle with Covid-19.

‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase highest IPL total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
