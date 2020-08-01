e-paper
Home / Cities / Need new policy on leasing of panchayat land: Cheema

Need new policy on leasing of panchayat land: Cheema

Cheema visited families protesting against the ‘fake’ (dummy) auction of panchayat land in May-end at Gharachon village on Saturday

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Sangrur Leader of opposition in the state assembly Harpal Singh Cheema has questioned the existing process of leasing out panchayat lands in Punjab. Cheema visited families protesting against the ‘fake’ (dummy) auction of panchayat land in May-end at Gharachon village on Saturday.

“A new policy must to formulated to give direct benefits to landless farmers, and others from backward classes and dalit communities. Nowadays, a shabby game is being played by leaders of the ruling party to leverage the existing policy to their own interests,” Cheema claimed.

He flayed the detention of around 100 dalit women and men by the police in connection with the police on Wednesday and said he would ensure that the rights of the landless farmers were not compromised. He also demanded the dismissal of all cases registered against protesting members of the community.

