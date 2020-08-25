Need to stay alert along Indo-China borders: HP Cong chief

cities

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Tuesday said there is a need to stay alert along the Indo-China borders in the state amid tensions between the two countries since the Galwan valley standoff.

While addressing the people during his visit to Lahaul & Spiti, Rathore said the Congress was the first to raise this issue after receiving information from locals and party workers that China has constructed roads till the districts borders of Himachal, a video evidence of which had been widely circulated.

He said there is a contradiction between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders as Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ram Lal Markanda had confirmed it while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that no one has entered our borders.

Rathore said he had written a letter regarding it to the Union defence minister and also urged Himachal governor and chief minister to look into the matter. “However, it seems that the central government is not worried about it,” he added.

He also accused the Centre and state government for increasing Covid-19 cases in the country and Himachal. He said the government has completely failed to control the pandemic and have not taken necessary steps to prevent the spread of virus.