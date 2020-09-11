NEET 2020: 10,000 students scheduled to appear for exam at 17 centres in Noida, Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:23 IST

Around 10,000 students will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at 17 centres in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has appointed eight centres in Ghaziabad, two in Noida and seven in Greater Noida.

Jyoti Gupta, principal of DPS School, Sahibabad and city co-ordinator for Noida-Greater Noida chapter of NEET, said NTA has made elaborate arrangements to conduct the exam at these centres. “The NEET will be held from 2pm – 5pm. Around 5,000 students will appear in the exam in Ghaziabad and a similar number of students in Noida and Greater Noida. The NTA will ensure that entry is smooth and the candidates are checked through a metal detector which will be contactless,” she said.

Gupta said as per the guidelines of the Ministry of health and family welfare, students would need to mandatorily use face covers/masks and maintain social distancing at the exam centres. “The important instructions for the exam and advisories regarding Covid-19 have also been issued to the candidates in their respective admit cards. The exam centres would allow entry from 11am onwards. The candidates have to report as per the staggered time slots given in their respective admit cards, to avoid crowding at the centres,” Gupta said.

The officials have also coordinated with local police and administration to ensure the exam is conducted well. Students must carry their admit cards and a government ID proof. They may carry personal, transparent water bottles, personal hand sanitizers, masks and gloves inside the exam hall.

In Noida, Cambridge School in Sector 27, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 24 are designated NEET exam centres, while in Greater Noida, the exams will be held in DPS School, DPS World School, NIMT College, Ascent International School, Galgotia Engineering College, Blue Diamond Public School, etc. In Ghaziabad, Indirapuram Public School and Diamond Public School, are among the NEET exam centres.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said the police have received information about the NEET exam in Noida. “We have reviewed the centres and we will provide security personnel on the exam day,” he said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement said the metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8:00 am on Sundays, will begin at 6:00 am this Sunday, on September 13, 2020. “This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for NEET 2020,” the DMRC said. NEET, a pan India exam, will be held in 155 cities across the country on Sunday.