e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NEET centre changed for 480 students in Greater Noida to maintain social distancing

NEET centre changed for 480 students in Greater Noida to maintain social distancing

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed an examination centre in Greater Noida for 480 students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). These students will now have to reach DPS Greater Noida in Sector Gamma II, instead of the earlier allotted exam centre at Ascent International School in Sector Delta II.

Jyoti Gupta, principal of DPS Sahibabad and city co-ordinator for Noida-Greater Noida chapter of NEET, said that 960 students (from roll numbers 4410004001 to 4410004960) were earlier allotted examination centre at Ascent International School in Sector Delta 2.

“Due to Covid protocols and social distancing norms, only 480 students (from roll number 4410004001 to 4410004480) have been allotted the same examination centre. The rest 480 students have been given another centre – DPS Greater Noida in Gamma II,” she said.

“We will also use some buses to facilitate the students reach the revised examination centre, in case they reach the previous centre by mistake,” Gupta said.

A total of around 10,000 students will appear for NEET at 17 centres in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad on September 13 (Sunday). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has appointed eight centres in Ghaziabad, two in Noida and seven in Greater Noida.

Since each examination centre has unique series for roll numbers, those students whose centre is changed have been issued new admit cards.

NTA also issued a statement regarding the change in examination centre. “NTA hereby informs that the examination centres of NEET (UG) - 2020 examination scheduled on 13 September 2020 from 2pm to 5pm for some of the candidates have been changed due to implementation of COVID-19 measures.”

The testing has also informed the candidates through SMS and email about the change in examination centre. Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website (https://ntaneet.nic.in).

top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In