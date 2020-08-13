New CNG vehicles rot in stockyard, corporation prefers private vehicles

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:42 IST

A member of Ghaziabad corporation board has written to the city mayor and sought her intervention in roping in around 100 new CNG vehicles that were purchased for transportation of solid waste but are lying unused at a stockyard in Govindpuram.

Ajay Sharma, who is councillor from Sanjay Nagar and also member of the corporation’s executive-committee, in his letter to the mayor, Asha Sharma, has alleged that despite the corporation having new CNG vehicles, the vehicles of private contractors are being used for door to door collection of daily solid waste.

“There are about 50 four wheelers and similar number of e-rickshaws, besides other equipment, which are lying unused for past one and half months. Instead, the vehicles of private contractors are being used which is causing unnecessary financial burden on the corporation. It seems that the new vehicles are not being used just to favour the contractors,” councillor Ajay Sharma said.

Sharma added that the hiring of private vehicles was causing an additional financial burden of Rs 40 lakh per month for the corporation.

In response to Sharma’s letter, mayor Asha Sharma has written to city health officer Dr Mithlesh Kumar and directed him to ensure that the new CNG vehicles are deployed at the earliest.

According to officials, the new vehicles were procured through funds received under the fourteenth finance commission under infrastructure development head.

“Earlier we had about 68 vehicles hired from private contractors. But many of these were old and resulted in spilling of solid waste. We also had to provide fuel to these vehicles for daily operations. Thereafter, about 50 of these were replaced by corporation vehicles for door-to-door collection of solid waste from residential wards. At present, we have about 18 such vehicles of contractors and they will also be replaced,” mayor Asha Sharma, said.

“As for the new vehicles, we are yet to get the insurance done for them. This will be expedited in another 3-4 days. The new e-rickshaws will be roped in for areas having smaller lanes while other bigger vehicles will be given to wards having bigger roads,” she added.

City health officer Dr Mithlesh Kumar said that he has already written a letter to several officials of the corporation for deployment of the CNG vehicles.

“I had written on July 9 for deployment of vehicles and the letter was addressed to several senior officers. We are probing as to why despite my letter the new vehicles were not roped in. The work will be expedited,” he added.

Municipal commissioner Dinesh Chandra, on his part, said that some of the new vehicles have been roped in while others will be deployed in next 3-4 days.

“There was some issue with the drivers which has been sorted out. The rest of the new vehicles will be deployed in another 3 to 4 days . However, it will not be correct to say that all the private vehicles will be replaced as our requirement is rising,” he added.