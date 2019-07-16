New Delhi Municipal Council chairman appointed chief secretary of Arunachal

New Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman Naresh Kumar was on Tuesday appointed as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh.

The transfer order was issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Tuesday even though it did not name the successor of Kumar to the post of the council’s chairman.

Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, will succeed Satya Gopal as Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary. Gopal, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to the Delhi government.

Also on Tuesday, senior Delhi police officers were transferred or sent on deputation to other forces. Tihar prison’s director general Ajay Kashyap was transferred as the director general(DG) of home guards.

JK Sharma, who was the DG of home guards, has been appointed the DG of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Special commissioner of police Sandeep Goel, who was heading Delhi north zone, will take over from Kashyap as the chief of the country’s largest prison complex.

The home ministry also issued the transfer order of Delhi Police cadre officers who are heading police forces in other states and union territories. SBK Singh, who was director general of the Arunachal Police, has been transferred to Mizoram.

Mizoram’s current DG, Balaji Shrivastava, has been transferred to Puducherry, while Sundari Nanda, who was the police chief of Puducherry, has returned to Delhi police.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 22:13 IST