New facilities for Haj pilgrims at IGI airport

This Haj season, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport will provide pilgrims with special wuzu (a washing ritual) area, prayer areas, dedicated check-in rows and additional immigration counters.

And, for the first time, Terminal-3 will host the pilgrims rather than Terminal-2. Around 25,000 pilgrims are expected to travel for Haj this year from the Delhi airport. Last year, the number of pilgrims who travelled through Delhi airport was 19,000, said airport officials.

Delhi Airport caters to Haj pilgrimas from nine states including Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

“An average of 1600 Haj passengers will travel by four flights a day. Starting July 4, a total of 62 flights will operate from Delhi airport with Haj Pilgrims till 18th July, 2019,” the airport operator said. “While the level five of the multi-level car parking will be dedicated for parking for Haj vehicles, on level 4 will be the staging area for Haj meeters & greeters. Exclusive air conditioned staging area is being created only for the pilgrims. Exclusive wuzu area and prayer area will also be created in the parking building.”

DIAL said, six dedicated check-in counters near Row P will be provided especially for Haj check-in. “Dedicated immigration counters will be allocated for immigration of pilgrims. Passenger boarding cards will be checked at the entry of the holding area created at multi level car parking level 4. Dedicated team will be guiding passenger ... Currency exchange counters for Haj passengers will be provided,” the airport operator said.

Further, buggies will also be provided from Security Hold Area to boarding gate number 4 to passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) and senior citizens. Way-finding signage are also being placed at all strategic location on the city side as well as at parking building to guide the hajjis, it said.

