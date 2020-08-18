New health secretary Hussan Lal takes charge amid steepest spike in Covid cases in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:07 IST

Chandigarh: On a day Punjab saw its steepest ever hike of 51 Covid deaths and nearly 1,500 new cases of coronavirus infection, the state got a new health secretary with Hussan Lal replacing Anurag Aggarwal.

Hussan Lal, 58, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been the director of the National Health Mission in the state.