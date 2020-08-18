New health secretary Hussan Lal takes charge amid steepest spike in Covid cases in Punjab
State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and outgoing secretary Anurag Aggarwal were at loggerheads for six months before his exitchandigarh Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh: On a day Punjab saw its steepest ever hike of 51 Covid deaths and nearly 1,500 new cases of coronavirus infection, the state got a new health secretary with Hussan Lal replacing Anurag Aggarwal.
Hussan Lal, 58, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been the director of the National Health Mission in the state.
