Home / Chandigarh / New health secretary Hussan Lal takes charge amid steepest spike in Covid cases in Punjab

New health secretary Hussan Lal takes charge amid steepest spike in Covid cases in Punjab

State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and outgoing secretary Anurag Aggarwal were at loggerheads for six months before his exit

chandigarh Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (left) and new health secretary Hussan Lal.
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (left) and new health secretary Hussan Lal.(HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh: On a day Punjab saw its steepest ever hike of 51 Covid deaths and nearly 1,500 new cases of coronavirus infection, the state got a new health secretary with Hussan Lal replacing Anurag Aggarwal.

Hussan Lal, 58, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been the director of the National Health Mission in the state.

