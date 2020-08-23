NGT asks MPCB to monitor noise levels in Pune, publish data on daily basis

cities

PUNE The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to publish noise levels data on a daily basis from different parts of the city.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial member, and Satyawan Singh Garbyal, expert member, which heard the matter through video conferencing. The order was made available on June 20.

The decision was made as a part of an order issued in an application made by a resident of Karishma Society in Kothrud. The application was regarding the noise pollution caused by a construction site near the applicant’s society.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), MPCB, senior police inspector of Alankar police station, and the developer whose site was the subject of the application were the named in the application.

“We are currently monitoring noise levels during the Ganapati festival. We collect and upload the data on our website, after the ten-day festival. These are special drives for occasions like Ganpati festival, Diwali among others. A daily monitoring station, I remember, are set up in areas like Kandivali, Goregaon and others in Mumbai. Those could be set up in Pune too but I’m not the right person to comment on it,” said Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer, Pune-1, MPCB, Pune.

The onus of noise pollution data collection and analysis is on the state PCB as per Rule 4 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

“The respective state pollution control boards or pollution control committees in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board shall collect, compile and publish technical and statistical data relating to noise pollution and measures devised for its effective prevention, control and abatement,” read rule 4 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The NGT order states, “The data so collected must be published and daily at a certain time to be fixed by the State PCB and should be put on the public domain.”

After the application was filed, the NGT had asked for a committee to monitor the noise levels near the construction site. A committee visited the spot in June and submitted a report to NGT.

“The committee found that the construction equipment was causing noise pollution. NGT has taken cognizance that for the citizens of Pune city, state, as well as the country, this is an issue. They have now asked for effective implementation of noise pollution rules. Therefore, the order directs MPCB to collect noise pollution data and put it in the public domain,” said advocate Saurabh Kulkarni who was representing the applicant.

“What mechanism is to be used is the decretion of MPCB. If you see the Maharashtra government notification of the Noise Pollution Rules, you will see that the responsibility of reducing noise pollution is that of PMC,” he said.

Moreover, the committee readings find that the noise levels were high in the area even when the construction was shut.

A 2009 government resolution also points out that the noise pollution complains regarding construction site should be handled by municipal corporations.