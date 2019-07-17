NGT tells agencies to deposit ₹250 cr to remove waste from landfill

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Delhi government and municipal corporations to deposit ₹250 crore in order to facilitate removal of waste from the landfill sites in the national capital. The green court asked the agencies to deposit the amount in an escrow account and warned that officers will not be paid salaries in case of failing to abide by the order.

The waste leaching from the sites has been contaminating groundwater turning its colour to “yellow and orange”, which finally reaches into the Yamuna. The groundwater has heavy metals and the pollution parameters breach the permissible limits by multiple times, the panel said.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said over 28 million tonnes of waste is lying piled up at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla landfill sites.

The work of clearing waste from landfill sites must start from October 1 after the monsoon season is over, the bench said.

A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official said, “We are already taking steps to check groundwater contamination from leachate generated by the Okhla Landfill. Only recently, we have tied up with IIT Delhi to set up a leachate treatment plant. Rest the landfills are 20-30 years old and to remediate them quickly is very difficult.”

The green court was hearing a petition filed by Centre for Wildlife Litigation and others seeking compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 22:56 IST