NMMC gets 50 additional ICU beds

cities Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:55 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioned 50 ICU beds including 20 ventilator beds at Dr DY Patil hospital in Nerul on Saturday, on the occasion of Independence Day.

This is the first phase of the plan to have a total of 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators beds at the hospital, that will be provided free to the patients. NMMC had on August 3 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the hospital for the facility to be developed in 4 phases.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said, “NMMC has been setting up 50 ICU beds including 20 ventilator beds in the first phase as per MoU signed with Dr DY Patil Hospital, Nerul. This facility was made operational today and will be helpful for patients with severe symptoms. The remaining 150 beds will be available in the next three phases by September 20.”

At present NMMC has provided 202 ICU beds in the city, the city will have 402 beds by September. At present NMMC has 93 ventilators and now with 80 more, the total figure will go up to 173.

