NMMC to construct more artificial ponds for immersions of Ganesh idols

NMMC to construct more artificial ponds for immersions of Ganesh idols

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:00 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

After Thane civic body, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to increase the number of immersion sites. The artificial ponds will now be constructed in many areas so that the residents can immerse the Ganesh idols closer to their homes, and avoid overcrowding at existing spots.

The decision was taken by municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar during a meeting with top civic and police officers, including deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Dahane, to discuss the preparations for the festival.

Bangar said, “This year we will set up more artificial ponds for immersions. Every locality will have these ponds so that residents can immerse the idols near their homes. This will help in reducing the crowd at natural ponds while making the celebrations eco-friendly. The ponds, equipped with water facility, tables for puja and arti, volunteers for immersion, will be ready before the ten-day festival sets in.”

The executive engineers of every ward are instructed to survey their wards along with the local police officers to identify the locations for the artificial ponds. NMMC at present has 23 existing immersion sites.

Bangar added, “Apart from ward-level artificial ponds, artificial ponds will also be constructed next to these 23 main immersion ponds in the NMMC jurisdiction. They too will be equipped with all facilities. The floral and other waste generated will be segregated at the spot and disposed of as per the norms. Strict instructions have been issued to ensure that no waste is thrown in the water.”

The corporation will seek help from NGOs and Ganpati mandals to construct and maintain such ponds in their areas.

“People will have to maintain social distancing and follow lockdown norms while installing and immersion of the idols. The state government has issued orders that the height of the idols for sarvajanik Ganeshotsavs will be four-feet and those at homes will be two-feet. We will spread awareness on it and appeal the residents to celebrate the festival while abiding by social distancing norms,” Bangar said.

