No bias against Kangra district under BJP regime: Forest minister Pathania

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:02 IST

There was no bias against Kangra district in the BJP regime led by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and the district is excelling in development, newly appointed forest minister Rakesh Pathania said on Tuesday.

He was addressing his first press conference here after assuming office.

Pathania said there was a mistaken belief and a politically motivated propaganda that the BJP government was biased against Kangra and the district leadership was being ignored. “I wonder why this discussion crops up time and again. There is no discrimination with Kangra,” he added.

He said the district leadership has got enough representation in the government as well as organisation.“Besides, Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, two ministers Bikram Singh and Sarveen Chaudhary come from Kangra. Senior MLA Ramesh Dhawalais is deputy chairman of state planning board,” he said.

On the development front, Pathania said, several projects exclusively for Kangra district are in the pipeline. Citing an example, the Nurpur legislator said, a mango plantation project in collaboration with Israel, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will be implemented in the district.

Under the project, a hybrid verity of mango that gives two crops in two year will be planted in the district. Besides, fruit plants of hybrid quality will be imported from Italy.

He said ₹40 crore have been sanctioned for Kangra under horticulture project and two forestry projects will also be implanted in the district.

Setting up of a National Sports University in Kangra is in pipeline and I have taken up the matter with the Union minister as well as BJP chief JP Nadda, he said.

He said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be on a four-day tour to Kangra from August 6 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects in the district.

Pathania, also took a dig at the opposition Congress terming it a ship without a captain.

“BJP is clear about contesting the next assembly election under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, we don’t know who will lead the Congress,” he said.