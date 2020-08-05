e-paper
Home / Cities / No headway in Panipat's 'triple murder' case; SP seeks more time

No headway in Panipat’s ‘triple murder’ case; SP seeks more time

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 04:21 IST
Solving the alleged murder case of three Panipat boys seems a hard nut to crack for police as the officials associated with the investigation are still groping in the dark.

Following pressure mounted by the members of Kashyap community after lathicharge on the kin of the deceased, Haryana home minister Anil Vij had handed over the investigation to Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria.

The minister had sought a report within two days in connection with the recovery of bodies of three children from a canal in Panipat.

The cop was also told to submit an interim report about the use of force on the family members and villagers in Panipat, who were protesting against the police ‘failure’ in arresting the ‘murder accused’.

SP Bhoria, though, has submitted an interim report to the home minister’s office, he has sought more time to complete the investigation.

“I have submitted the interim report and sought time for the investigation,” he said.

“But, we are waiting for the viscera report, which is very crucial for the investigation,” he added.

“We have also sought permission for a lie-detection test of people who have been accused by the victims’ family members,” he said.

The SP has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under DSP Jagdeep Duhan, which has started the probe.

The family members of the victims alleged that six boys had gone to a ‘bleach house’ near their village to bring thread for flying kites.

While three returned home, the other three went missing, only to be found dead later.

The kin had alleged that someone caught the boys in the bleach house and thrashed them.

On their complaint, an FIR under the section of murder was also registered, which was followed by the constitution of an SIT to be headed by DSP Sandeep Kumar. The special probing team, however, failed to crack the case.

